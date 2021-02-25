Airport Security Market and Technology Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2026
The report Global Airport Security Market and Technology Forecast to 2026; examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Airport Security technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2018-2026 in the Aviation Industry. It also examines Airport Security markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Throughout the report we show how Airport Security Tech is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including;steady state, emergence of new Airport security tech in the Aviation industry .
This report concentrates on these 5 types of Airport Security technologies :
Access Control
Cybersecurity
Perimeter Security
Screening
Surveillance
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
Overview: Snapshot of the various Airport security tech in the aviation market during 2018-2026, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence on new technologies
Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
Trend Analysis : Key Civil, Commercial, Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.
Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Scope
The Airport Security Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% over 2018-2026
In terms of technologies Face recognition and Checkpoint CT Scanners is anticipated to account for one of the largest share of expenditure globally
The Middle East market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market
The fastest growing market from 2024 onwards will be Asia as the Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry
Reasons to buy
Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Airport Security industry over the next eight years
Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
Identify the major channels that are driving the global big data analytics business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the big data industry
Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available
American Science, Engineering Inc
Analogic Corporation
Auto Clear LLC
Axis Communication
BOSCH Security Systems
Bruker Corporation
CEIA SpA
Fisher Research Laboratory
FLIR Systems
G4S plc
Hitachi Ltd
Implant Sciences Corporation
Mill Vision Technologies
Morpho SAS
Nuctech Company Ltd
OSI Systems Inc
Rapiscan Systems
RedXDefense LLC
Safran Identity and Security SAS
Scanna MSC Ltd
Securitas AB
Siemens AG
Smiths Detection LLC
Thales Group
Westminster Group PLC
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events or incident based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report
1.5.1 Business Leaders, Business Developers
1.5.2 Airport Security Technologies Vendors
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1.1 Airport Security In USA
2.1.2 Airport Security In Europe
2.1.3 Airport Security In Asia
2.1.4 Airport Security In Middle East
2.1.5 Airport Security In Rest of the World
2.2 Airport Security – Trends and Insights
2.2.1 Check Point Security
2.2.2 Role Of The U.S Transportation Security Administration
2.3 Major Findings
2.4 Major Conclusions
2.5 Important Tables, Graphs
3 Current and Future Technologies Overview – Global Airport Security to 2026
3.1 Intro
3.2 Current Technologies
3.2.1 Access Control
3.2.2 Cybersecurity
3.2.3 Perimeter Security
3.2.4 Screening
3.2.5 Surveillance
3.3 Future Technologies
3.3.1 Centralized Image Processing
3.3.2 Computed Tomography (CT) Explosive Detection System For Cabin Baggage (EDS CB)
3.3.3 High Resolution Security Cameras
3.3.4 Digital Passenger Identification
3.3.5 Checkpoint CT Scanners
3.3.6 Human Security Radars
3.3.7 IT Solutions With Embedded Artificial Intelligence
4 Current and Future Market Overview – Global Airport Security
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Current Markets
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.2.5 Rest Of The World
4.3 Future Markets
4.4 How to reach Scale
4.4.1 Challenges Involved In Scaling
Continued……
