Allyl Alcohol Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Allyl alcohol is a toxic, water-soluble and colorless liquid. It can be used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents, etc.

Allyl alcohol can be made by four different processes, but allyl acetate hydrolysis method and PO isomerization method are main methods.

This report studies the Allyl Alcohol Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

The allyl alcohol is mainly used in BDO industry, resin industry, coupling agents and so on. Taiwan is the main consumption base with the consumption volume share of 28.83% in 2015.

With the development of the BDO industry and coupling agents, the demand for allyl alcohol will increase. In the next five years, the global consumption value of allyl alcohol will maintain a 1.60% average annual growth rate.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies begin to focus on the field of high end. Currently, the Chinese allyl alcohol industry tries to transit to high-end allyl alcohol field actively, as well as extends downstream industry chain. Along with the development of Chinese domestic allyl alcohol industry, the performance distance will shorten gradually, compared with the imported allyl alcohol.

Although sales of allyl alcohol brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the allyl alcohol field abruptly.

The worldwide market for Allyl Alcohol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2810 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Allyl Alcohol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dairen Chemical (DCC)

Lyondellbasell

Showa Denko

Daicel

Mingxing Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Allyl Acetate Hydrolysis Method

PO Isomerization Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BDO Industry

Resin Industry

Coupling Agents

Others

Highlights of the Global Allyl Alcohol report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Allyl Alcohol market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Allyl Alcohol market.

Chapter 1, to describe Allyl Alcohol Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Allyl Alcohol , with sales, revenue, and price of Allyl Alcohol , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Allyl Alcohol for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Allyl Alcohol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Allyl Alcohol sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

