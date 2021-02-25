Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Exceeds US$ xx Million as Demand for xx Continues to Surge (2018 – 2026)

Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, block chain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets. Among the various drug types in the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market, the largest share was occupied by Bisphosphonates with 38.4% in 2017, and this is expected to reach around US$ 5,941 Mn by the end of 2026.

North America to Lead the Global Market in the Long Run

By the end of 2026, North America is expected to dominate the market and reach a valuation of around US$ 4,895 Mn. This growth can be attributed to expanding interest in R&D for the disclosure of new and inventive medications, rising rate of the geriatric populace, and expanding commonness of way of life related illnesses in the region. The Asia Pacific anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is expected to display high development rates in the conjectured time frame.

India and China are relied upon to be the quickest developing markets for anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing in the Asia Pacific region. A portion of the key variables driving the worldwide anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market in developing nations includes rising awareness about osteoporosis, a vast pool of patients, rising occurrence of geriatric populace, changing ways of life and expanding social insurance use.

Worldwide anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is expected to grow incessantly over the years ahead attributing to quick development of the healthcare industry and healthcare expenditure in developing economies such as China and India, and expanding advantages of anti-osteoporosis therapies over different osteoporosis treatments.

The global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market has been segmented on the basis of drug type into bisphosphonates, calcitonin, estrogen or hormone replacement therapy, biologics, and anabolics. Biophosphonates is expected to emerge as the most preferred drug type in North America owing to its benefits and price point. Moreover, bisphosphonates, estrogen therapy, and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) are considered core classes in the global osteoporosis drugs market. Nevertheless, as the drugs belonging to these classes were invented decades ago, patents of most of the molecules and formulations have already expired or scheduled to expire by 2020.

Companies such as Forteo have increased the lumbar spine bone mineral density by 0.059 grams per square centimeters in comparison to alendronate, which increased it by 0.028 grams per square centimeters. Furthermore, bisphosphonates and estrogen therapy are identified as drug classes with chronic side effects such as jaw death, vaginal bleeding and uterus cancer. These chronic side effects have risen the need for the development of new drugs with less or virtually no side effects. SERM drugs (Evista, Duavee) were launched to overcome the side effects of estrogens. Chronic side effects of established drugs is another factor that is expected to trigger the demand for new drug development and is anticipated to support the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market in the region over the course of the forecast period.

