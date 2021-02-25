Anticancer Drugs Market is estimated to reach a whopping valuation of US$ 227 Bn by the end of 2026

In a recently published market research study, Persistence Market Research presents a detailed opportunity analysis of the global anticancer drugs market, revealing key factors likely to have a significant impact on revenue growth of the anticancer drugs market in the next few years. Over the years, there has been an increasing emphasis on R&D in drug development and therapies for the treatment of different types of cancer. Pharmaceutical companies are introducing novel drug formulations in the global market, thereby expanding the product pipeline for cancer treatment. This is likely to create newer vistas of growth in the anticancer drugs market.

This report published by Persistence Market Research throws light on the revenue projections of the global market for anticancer drugs, which is estimated to reach a whopping valuation of US$ 227 Bn by the end of 2026, up from just under US$ 129 Bn in 2018. This is indicative of a growth rate of 7.4% during the period from 2018 to 2026.

Companies operating in the global anticancer drugs market are also seeking the necessary regulatory approvals for multiple indications to ensure a maximum return on their investment from a single molecular entity. Immuno-oncology is currently the most active area in cancer research and doctors and research scientists across the world are collaborating to develop newer ways to use immuno-oncology to treat various types of cancers. Immunotherapy is fast gaining traction in the global healthcare sector, with several successful clinical trials that have led to the recent approvals of newer anticancer drugs in the global market.

Immunotherapy is finding increasing acceptance among the global medical fraternity over conventional chemotherapy, which until now, had been the first line of treatment for cancer. Immunotherapy is considered a safer alternative to chemotherapy, and companies in the anticancer drugs market are introducing newer portfolios of early checkpoint-based immunotherapy drugs to meet the growing demands from hospitals and healthcare institutions. With key players queuing up to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals, immunotherapy is slated to grab maximum value share of the global market for anticancer drugs in the near future.

Newer Cancer Treatment Options and an Ever-increasing Drugs Pipeline Owing to the Current Spate of Ongoing Clinical Trials to Bode Well for the Anticancer Drugs Market

In the last five years, 70 new cancer treatment options have been introduced in the global market and are used by healthcare facilities to treat more than 20 different types of tumors. Innovation is fueling the pipeline of oncology drugs in clinical development and this is only expected to increase in the near future. The pipeline of anticancer drugs in different stages of clinical development has expanded significantly in the last decade, with clinical trials for immunotherapies being the fastest growing within oncology R&D and likely to lead the drugs pipeline by 2020. This indicates the rising demand for anticancer drugs in the global healthcare sector, pushing companies to speed up drugs development and clinical trials and also seek the necessary regulatory approvals. This factor is expected to augment revenues in the global anticancer drugs market.

Manufacturers of Anticancer Drugs to Expand Their Product Portfolio Through Strategic Partnerships

One of the key trends being observed in the anticancer drugs market is the increasing number of partnerships between large biopharmaceutical companies and relatively smaller pharmaceutical companies to retain competitive edge and to beef up their product pipeline. Through partnerships and licensing deals, big pharmaceutical companies are acquiring new product lines from smaller companies while also continuing to enhance their in-house drug development strategies.