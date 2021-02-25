Automation in Automotive Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automation in Automotive Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The global Automation in Automotive market is valued at 9130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Automation in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automation in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global automation market in the automotive industry is a contributing segment of the global industrial automation software market. Industrial automation software includes human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (1v1ES), programmable logical controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Industrial automation software is widely used in the oil and gas, power, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, aerospace and defense, and electrical and electronics industries.

One trend in the market is emergence of smart manufacturing. The adoption of smart manufacturing enables industrial advances with the help of advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensing, and new levels of connectivity enabled by the Internet. The major objectives of smart manufacturing are flow optimization and customization, asset tracking, predictive maintenance, and real-time inventory optimization.”

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising technological advances in PLC leading to growth of PAC market. PLC is one of the key solutions offered by any automation solutions vendor. It has been widely adopted across all the industries worldwide for 40 years. Although the PAC market is on the verge of maturity, recent advances such as PACs are supporting the market in terms of operability. PACs are advanced versions of PLCs and provide greater interoperability, flexibility in programming, and large memory capacity. A PAC is basically a PC merged with PLC to automate control of the equipment. PAC’s hardware architecture and software are designed to be more user- friendly to the IT/computer programmer

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Applied Materials

Apriso

Aspen Technology

Aurotek

Auto Control Systems

Automation and control systems

DENSO

FANUC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial sensors

PLC

DCS

MES

SCADA

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

