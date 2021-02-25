Automobile TPMS Market 2019 | Industry Analysis | Growth Opportunities | Forecast 2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Automobile TPMS Market Status and Future Forecast 2015-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Automobile TPMS market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automobile TPMS market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Snapshot

A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.

Market competition is intense. Schrader (Sensata), Continental, ZF TRW, Pacific Industrial, Huf, Denso, are the leaders of the industry, and Schrader (Sensata) hold key technologies and patents with the most market share of 26% in 2018. Followed Schrader (Sensata); Continental is in the second place around the world. Chinese players also witnessed a high pace development in this years.

Market Segment as follows:

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Direct TPMS

Indirect TPMS

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Schrader (Sensata)

Continental

ZF TRW

Pacific Industrial

Huf

Denso

Lear

Bendix

Baolong Automotive

Sate Auto Electronic

ACDelco

CUB Elecparts

NIRA Dynamics

Orange Electronic

Shenzhen Autotech

Steelmate

Nanjing Top Sun

Shenzhen Hangshen

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

PassengerÂ Vehicle

CommercialÂ Vehicle

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

