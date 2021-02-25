Automotive EMI Shielding Market is rapidly growing due to rise in production of electric vehicles

Automotive EMI shielding is the process of suppressing the electromagnetic emission from the electronic components and devices installed in vehicles. As the automotive industry is moving toward the electrification of vehicles, it has succeeded in reducing the size of all electronic components. However, the electromagnetic emission from these components is still high and is not reduced to the desired level, in spite of reduction of the size of electric components. Automotive EMI shielding is carried out by using different products at various levels in order to minimize electromagnetic emission.

The global market for automotive EMI shielding is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to significant rise in production of electric vehicles. Furthermore, automation of vehicles has significantly fueled the number of electronic systems installed in vehicles, which enhance the electromagnetic emission or interference. Therefore, the automotive EMI shielding market is expanding at a remarkable pace in order to make all the devices work properly without disturbing the functioning of other components installed within the vehicle. Presence of other conventional methods to reduce electromagnetic emission, such as reducing the length of wires, addition of special components such as capacitor, resistor, and inductor, and adding more ferrite components are likely to hamper the automotive EMI shielding market during the forecast period.

The global automotive EMI shielding market can be segmented based on material, automotive system, sales channel, vehicle, and region. In terms of material, conductive rubber is extensively utilized to minimize electromagnetic emission from automotive electronic systems. Consequently, the conductive rubber segment is likely to hold a prominent share of the EMI shielding market owing to its high popularity and cost-effectiveness. If the shielding is done at the PCB level, the effectiveness of shielding is considerably high and this allows all the components to function along with all the adjacent components without any disturbance.

In terms of automotive system, the interior and safety system segment is expected to account for a major share of the automotive EMI shielding market, as it comprises a large number of electronic systems embedded into the vehicle interior, such as power modules, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, and heads up display. The segment is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising number of interior electronic systems incorporated in vehicles.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is likely to hold a significant share of the automotive EMI shielding market, as several electronic components of vehicles remain unchanged throughout the life of the vehicle if they are serviced periodically. The aftermarket segment of the automotive EMI shielding market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the rising integration of electronic and smart systems in vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive EMI shielding market due to high production of passenger vehicles, globally, and the presence of larger number of electronic systems in passenger vehicles as compared to those in commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicles have a smaller frame with larger number of electronic systems and hence, require better EMI shielding techniques.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global automotive EMI shielding market, followed by Europe. China and Japan are major countries of Asia Pacific, which contributed to the region’s high share of the global automotive EMI shielding market. This is because China is a major hub for automotive electronic systems and is likely to boost its production of electric vehicles at a remarkable pace during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global automotive EMI shielding market include Laird Technologies, East Coast Shielding, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries, Inc., and SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG.