Automotive Safety Technology Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
This report focuses on the global Automotive Safety Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Safety Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bosch Company
Delphi Automotive PLC
Autoliv Inc.
Denso Corporation
Takata Corporation
ZF TRW
Continental AG
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Magna International Inc.
Mobileye N.V.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
LIDAR
RADAR
Vision System/3D Vision
Braking System
Airbags
Seatbelts
ADAS
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Safety Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Safety Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Safety Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 LIDAR
1.4.3 RADAR
1.4.4 Vision System/3D Vision
1.4.5 Braking System
1.4.6 Airbags
1.4.7 Seatbelts
1.4.8 ADAS
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Safety Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Safety Technology Market Size
2.2 Automotive Safety Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Safety Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Safety Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Safety Technology Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Safety Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Safety Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Safety Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Safety Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Safety Technology Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Safety Technology Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Bosch Company
12.1.1 Bosch Company Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Bosch Company Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Bosch Company Recent Development
12.2 Delphi Automotive PLC
12.2.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development
12.3 Autoliv Inc.
12.3.1 Autoliv Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Autoliv Inc. Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Autoliv Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Denso Corporation
12.4.1 Denso Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.4.4 Denso Corporation Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Takata Corporation
12.5.1 Takata Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.5.4 Takata Corporation Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Takata Corporation Recent Development
12.6 ZF TRW
12.6.1 ZF TRW Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.6.4 ZF TRW Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ZF TRW Recent Development
12.7 Continental AG
12.7.1 Continental AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.7.4 Continental AG Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Continental AG Recent Development
12.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
12.8.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Safety Technology Introduction
12.8.4 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Revenue in Automotive Safety Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Recent Development
……Continued
