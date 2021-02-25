Benzaldehyde Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Benzaldehyde Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Benzaldehyde Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Benzaldehyde Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Benzaldehyde (C6H5CHO) is an organic compound consisting of a benzene ring with a formyl substituent. It is colorless liquid has a characteristic almond-like odor.

Benzaldehyde is mainly classified into two types: FCC grade and technical grade. And technical grade is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.5% of the global total production in 2016. Benzaldehyde mainly made from toluene. Benzaldehyde is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, Spices chemicals, dye, etc.

The global benzaldehyde average price is in the upward trend, from 2116 USD/MT in 2012 to 2191 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in increase trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material keep stable, but the Labor costs and environmental costs have increased year by year. The benzaldehyde sales will reach about 117 MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 3.18%.

Europe is the largest consumption region of benzaldehyde in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by USA (16%) and India (8.8%)

China USA and Europe are now the key producers of benzaldehyde. The total market is relatively concentrated, and few manufacturers occupied most of the market share.

Emerald Performance Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical are the key producers in the global benzaldehyde market. Top six took up about 73% of the global revenue market in 2016. The potential of Spices chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and dye will drive the development of benzaldehyde industry

The global Benzaldehyde market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Benzaldehyde volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Benzaldehyde market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733869-global-benzaldehyde-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerald Performance Materials

Lanxess

Kadillac Chemicals

Shimmer Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical

Lianyungang Taile Chemical

Wuhan Dico Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

FCC Grade

Technical Grade

Segment by Application

Spices

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural

Dye

Other

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3733869-global-benzaldehyde-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Benzaldehyde Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Benzaldehyde

1.2 Benzaldehyde Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Benzaldehyde Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FCC Grade

1.2.3 Technical Grade

1.3 Benzaldehyde Segment by Application

1.3.1 Benzaldehyde Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Spices

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Dye

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Benzaldehyde Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Benzaldehyde Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Benzaldehyde Market Size

1.4.1 Global Benzaldehyde Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Benzaldehyde Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Benzaldehyde Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Benzaldehyde Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Benzaldehyde Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Benzaldehyde Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Benzaldehyde Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Benzaldehyde Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Benzaldehyde Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Benzaldehyde Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Benzaldehyde Business

7.1 Emerald Performance Materials

7.1.1 Emerald Performance Materials Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Emerald Performance Materials Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lanxess

7.2.1 Lanxess Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lanxess Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kadillac Chemicals

7.3.1 Kadillac Chemicals Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kadillac Chemicals Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shimmer Chemicals

7.4.1 Shimmer Chemicals Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shimmer Chemicals Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology

7.5.1 Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical

7.6.1 Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lianyungang Taile Chemical

7.7.1 Lianyungang Taile Chemical Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lianyungang Taile Chemical Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Wuhan Dico Chemical

7.8.1 Wuhan Dico Chemical Benzaldehyde Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Benzaldehyde Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Wuhan Dico Chemical Benzaldehyde Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3733869

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)