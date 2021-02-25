Coke Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024

Coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off.

Scope of the Report:

The Coke industry is held by China, India and Japanese companies. China became the biggest producer and exporter of metallurgical coke many years ago. China has the world’s largest steel output. As a result, China has become the world’s largest consumer.

China has the world’s largest coke production capacity, also the most manufacturers, industry concentration is very low. Because the downstream customers are relatively single, mostly for contract manufacturing.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3845583-global-coke-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

However, as the global demand for metallurgical coke is declining, which indirectly results in the price of metallurgical coke dropping. Especially in 2015, it mainly affected by the declining downstream steel industry market. Manufacturers have long been in a negative profit position. However, with the 2017 steel market picking-up. The increase in downstream demand led to a rebound in market prices.

As the steel industry in China reshuffled, excess capacity was continuously removed. The overall operating rate has been improved. We estimate that Metallurgical Coke consumption will continues to increase at a rate of 1.71% in the following 6 years.

The worldwide market for Coke is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coke in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Tata Steel

SunCoke Energy

JSW Group

United States Steel

BlueScope

ABC Coke

Gujarat NRE Coke

Hickman, Williams & Company

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company

Haldia Coke

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wisco

Risun

Sunlight Coking

Taiyuan Coal Gasfication

Shanxi Coking Coal

Lubao-Group

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blast Furnace Coke

Nut Coke

Buckwheat Coke

Coke Breeze

Coke Dust

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Steel

Foundry Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coke product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coke, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coke in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coke competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3845583-global-coke-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Blast Furnace Coke

1.2.2 Nut Coke

1.2.3 Buckwheat Coke

1.2.4 Coke Breeze

1.2.5 Coke Dust

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Steel

1.3.2 Foundry Industry

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ArcelorMittal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Coke Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ArcelorMittal Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Coke Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 POSCO

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Coke Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 POSCO Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tata Steel

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Coke Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tata Steel Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SunCoke Energy

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Coke Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SunCoke Energy Coke Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3845583

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)