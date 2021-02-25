Concrete Pumps Market, 2019-2026 By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region

Concrete Pumps Market – Overview

Concrete pumping has become one of the most widely used approaches to place concrete. With the increasing use of pumping to place concrete, the development and refinement of the practice to ensure successful concrete pumping is becoming an important need for the concrete construction industry.

Pumping enables the transport of concrete to forms and molds while increasing the speed of delivery and allowing access to hard-to-reach areas. Concrete pumps are likely to vary according to the end-use industry and quality of the concrete required for construction activities. Consequently, the optimization and development of prediction methods for concrete pumping is becoming a crucial issue for the concrete industry.

Implementation of stringent regulations related to minimization of harmful carbon emissions is propelling demand for concrete pumps. Increase in construction activities and expansion in other end-use industries have resulted in the rising demand of concrete pumps. Therefore, governments of several countries are funding and supporting development and adoption of the latest technology in the concrete pumps.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent regions of the concrete pumps market. Highly environment-conscious Europe and North America are projected to lead the global concrete pumps market in the near future. The concrete pumps market is projected to witness a large number of collaborations between manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the concrete pumps market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (Units) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global concrete pumps market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for concrete pumps during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the concrete pumps market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global concrete pumps market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the concrete pumps market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global concrete pumps market by segmenting it in terms of end-user industry, type, and region. Based on end-user industry, the concrete pumps market has been segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. In terms of type, the concrete pumps market has been classified into truck-mounted, stationary, and specialized. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for concrete pumps in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the concrete pumps market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next ten years. The global concrete pumps market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and end-user industries of the concrete pumps market. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The global concrete pumps market is a highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market. Key players operating in the concrete pumps market are Sany Group, Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co, Ltd., LIEBHERR Group, SCHWING GmbH, PUTZMEISTER, Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, and Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the truck-mounted segment constitutes a major share of the concrete pumps market

Stationary concrete pump systems are also used widely. The technology effectively prevents membrane fouling or scaling and offers high recovery for various end-user industries.

High investments in research & development are made by key players to differentiate their products as a key strategy to expand and strengthen their market position

Market share of the residential end-user segment is estimated to increase in the next few years due to a strong focus on expansion in construction activities. The segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

