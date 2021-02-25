Connected Retail Market Trends, Forecast Analysis by Product Type & Solutions 2019

Connected Retail Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2017-2025) an intensive analysis of competition by topmost leading manufacturers ( mazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Cisco Systems (San Jose, California), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S.), Verizon (New York, United States), Belatrix Software (Redwood City, U.S), Softweb Solutions Inc. (Chicago, U.S), ARM Holdings PLC (Softbank Group) (Cambridge,U.K), SAP SE (Germany), Atmel Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.) (California, U.S), Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, U.S), Zebra Technologies Corp. (U.S), Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, Japan), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), and PTC Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S)) that providing data like company profiles, product image and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and call data. The Connected Retail market report provides a basic outline of the business at the side of definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure. It conjointly includes the estimation of Connected Retail industry size for value (million US$) and volume (K sqm).

Undersized Overview of Connected Retail Market: The analysts of the report have evaluated that the global connected retail market was worth merely US$16.30 billion in 2016 and US$19.46 billion in 2017, but the future prospects are enormous with the valuation of the market estimated reach US$82.31 billion by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, the demand in the global connected retail market is projected to increment at a phenomenal CAGR of 19.8%.

Based on Product Type, Connected Retail market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market section and rate of growth of every Type, covers:

Hardware

Software

Based on End users/applications, Connected Retail market report focuses on the standing and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and rate of growth for every application, this could be divided into:

Electronics and Appliance

Beauty

Home and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

Home Goods

Sporting Goods and Toys

Others

The global connected retail market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of the IoT across retail industries. Additionally, rapid growth in online shopping is another major driver of the market. The Internet of things (IoT) are focused upon innovation and are generating new opportunities by bringing consumers and every object into the digital realm. Application of the IoT in the retail industry will provide real-time insights from connected stores, combined with cognitive computing and rich data, which will transform the in-store experience and streamline the operations.

