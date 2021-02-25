Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Research Methodology Focuses On Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems helps to manage diabetes by providing real time values of the glucose levels and alerts to the patient in the event of hypo or hyperglycemia. This helps reduce the probability of any complications related to diabetes. In addition, CGMS offers varied benefits over other glucose monitors in monitoring the blood glucose levels of ICU patients. The major factors that drive the growth include surge in geriatric population and high prevalence of population suffering from diabetes. However, lack of adequate reimbursement for devices is the key barrier to the adoption of the devices.

The market is categorized based on component, end user, and region. The CGMS components market includes durable components such as transmitters and receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and disposable components such as sensors. The segment for sensors occupies a dominant share in the CGMS market due to recurring sales of CGMS, short scrap life, and bulk purchases. Therefore, it is deployed in diagnostic centers/clinics. Moreover, the adoption of CGMS in hospital ICUs and in-home healthcare settings has increased in the recent years.

The global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom

Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics

Insulet Corporation

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

Senseonics Holdings

Hoffmann-La Roche

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sensors

Transmitters and Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps

Segment by Application

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

