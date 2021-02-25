Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market to Rise with a Strong CAGR of 6.5% From 2017 to 2025

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at nearly US$ 700.0 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6.5% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.” The report suggests that increase in incidence of acute kidney injury is anticipated to increase the demand for continuous renal replacement therapy during the forecast period. As key players introduce their new CRRT devices in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America, these regions are likely to account for dominant share of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market. Rising burden of acute renal failure in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to boost growth of the Asia Pacific continuous renal replacement therapy market at a CAGR of over 9% from 2017 to 2025.

Stringent Rules & Regulations to Restrain Global Market Expansion

In continuous renal replacement therapy, the fluid status of the patient is controlled with the help of an electrolyte solution, the patient’s blood is cleaned, uremic toxins are removed, acid-base abnormalities and electrolyte are corrected, and extracorporeal blood circuit is required. Increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury is expected to drive the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The sudden failure of kidneys due to various indications leads to acute kidney injury. All over the world, every year approximately 3 million end-stage renal disease patients, and 470,000 end-stage renal disease patients in the U.S. are dependent on life-sustaining dialysis treatment. In the next 10 years, the number of patients is anticipated to double. According to U.S. data, 5% to 20% experience acute kidney injury during their course of illness in the ICU, and as acute kidney injury develops, there is a huge negative impact on outcomes of any illness.

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market has been classified based on mode, product, therapy, end-user, and region. Based on mode, the market has been categorized into slow continuous ultrafiltration, continuous veno venous haemo-filtration, continuous veno venous haemo-dialysis, and continuous veno venous haemo-dia-filtration. Among these, continuous veno venous haemo-filtration segment leads the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period followed by continuous veno venous haemo-dialysis. The high share of the continuous veno venous haemo-filtration segment is attributed due to CVVH being more effective than continuous veno venous haemo-dia-filtration (CVVHDF), and associated with fewer complications. In terms of product, the market has been classified into dialysate and replacement fluids, disposables, and systems. Disposables can further be divided into bloodline sets, haemo-filters, and other disposables. Among the products, disposables segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to high volume sales of disposables for continuous renal replacement therapy. Among the sub segments, haemo-filters held the maximum market share in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Most Promising End-user is Hospitals

Based on therapy, the market has been segmented into renal, non-renal, and combination of both. Among therapies, renal segment held maximum share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This large market share is attributed to increasing prevalence of acute kidney injury. However, the combination of both renal and non-renal segment is anticipated to expand at the highest rate owing to increasing geriatric population all over the world.

In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, clinics, and homes. Among end-users, hospitals segment held the largest share in 2016 and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of intensive care units all over the world. However, homes segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Offer Huge Incremental Opportunity and Resister High Growth

Geographically, Europe captured maximum share of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in 2016. The dominance of the region is because Europe is home to many key players of the global continuous renal replacement therapy market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing government initiations in the healthcare sector by developing countries of the region are projected to fuel the growth of the market. Initiatives by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing medical devices are likely to boost market growth in Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Companies Such as Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. are Likely to Continue to Lead the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

Key players operating in the global continuous renal replacement therapy market and profiled in the report include Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bellco, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., Nipro Corporation, NIKKISO CO., LTD., Toray Medical Company Limited, and INFOMED SA. These players adopt inorganic, and organic growth strategies to drive their device offerings, strengthen their reach all over the world, garner market share, and increase their customer base.

