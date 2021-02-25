Critical National Infrastructure Cyber Security Market 2018 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Cyber security is a term often used in computer networks and applications to defend the system from external cyber-attacks such as hacking, unauthorized access, injection of codes such as computer Trojans, malware, virus and other security threats. These attacks range from email to the state-backed interruption of the computer-based systems that runs a critical national infrastructure. This infrastructure includes the water network as well as the transport and electricity networks. The key objective is to maintain the confidentiality of the data or information shared across the system. It is also applicable for data monitoring in connected private and public computer systems to secure the data and maintain confidentiality of the information.

National Infrastructure are mainly defined as those services, sites, systems, people, information, processes and networks, which are essential for a nation to operate and protect the essential data and information. In addition, it also includes some sites, functions and organizations which are not dangerous to the maintenance of necessary services, however, which require security due to the possibility of various threats on chemical sites and civil nuclear sites.

The global critical infrastructure cyber security market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as growing number of cyber threats and stringent government regulations & practices. Public or private organizations are implementing technologies to safeguard their critical infrastructure against information misuse, delivering fast response to eliminate suspicious activities and defend both physical and cyber systems. Such factors are also impelling the growth of critical national infrastructure cyber security market. However, complexity in security infrastructure, lack of interoperability between security products are the major factors which are restraining the growth of the market. Apart from this, lack of expertise and industrial control system understanding is also a major factor which is expected to hamper the growth of critical national infrastructure cyber security market.

The foremost opportunities for global critical national infrastructure cyber security market includes government inclination towards modernization of police force and improvement of traditional methods in old power plants. In addition, dedicated government network security programs, modernization of the oil and gas sector and smart city programs-involves augmented IT-enabled transformation, which are expected to create new opportunities for critical national infrastructure cyber security market in the coming years. Furthermore, the major challenges for the critical national infrastructure cyber security market includes lack of resources and high implementation costs. In addition, distributed services pose a major challenge for executing a complete security solution.

The global critical national infrastructure cyber security market is categorized by security technology, service and end-use industry. By security technology, the critical national infrastructure cyber security market is segmented into physical security, network security, SCADA security, building management system, secure communication, RADARS and vehicle identification management. The service based segmentation includes consulting services, managed services, risk management services and maintenance & support services. On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented into transportation system, energy and power and enterprises, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and other sensitive infrastructure.

North America is anticipated to observe flourishing growth in the global critical national infrastructure cyber security market over the forecast period. This is due to the vast critical infrastructure in the U.S. such as the water supply, electricity grid, transportation, emergency services and financial systems. These systems have evolved significantly from the incorporation of ICT to make such systems more reliable, resilient and efficient.

The major players in the global critical national infrastructure cyber security market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., EMC Corporation, Waterfall Security Solution, Intergraph Corporation and General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.

