Culture Media Market Dynamics, Influencing Factors, Development, Increasing Scope, Specification & Overview 2019-2025

Global Culture Media Market Research Report 2019

Culture media is used in microbiological laboratories and research centers to grow and control cells. A cell culture medium is composed of an array of vitamins, amino acids, inorganic salts, glucose as an energy source, and serum as a source of growth and attachment factors and hormones.

The culture media market has evolved considerably in the past decade, owing to rapid progress in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, oncology, and stem cell research. Moreover, increase in funding and investments in RandD and innovation in the life science sector supplement the growth of the market.

The global Culture Media market is valued at 4030 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Culture Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Culture Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck and Co.

GE Healthcare

The Sartorius Group

Corning

Lonza Group

Becton

Dickinson and Company

HiMedia Laboratories

Vitro Biopharma

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Caisson Laboratories

Cell Culture Technologies LLC

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Sera Scandia A/S

Takara Bio

Cyagen Biosciences

PeproTech

Biomol GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lysogeny Broth

Chemically Defined Media

Classical Media

Serum-free Media

Specialty Media

Stem Cell Media

Others

Segment by Application

Cancer Research

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Technologies

Drug Discovery

Others

