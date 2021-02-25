Diesel Engine Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The diesel engine is an internal combustion engine in which air is compressed inside the cylinder to ignite the fuel. Two main types of diesel engines are available in the market. They are two-stroke and four-stroke engines. Diesel engines are capable of offering better operational performance, which makes them a preferred choice over petrol engines. The market is expected to witness high growth due to the rising demand for diesel engines from the automotive industries in APAC. The latest development observed in the market is the incorporation of exhaust after-treatment technologies. This technology aims to reduce emissions, and aid compliance with set standards and regulations.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diesel Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market has been witnessing a broad range of product enhancements and developments to comply with the international standard regulations of various regions such as Euro VI in Europe. One such development is the incorporation of exhaust after-treatment technology with the diesel engine. This technology enables low emissions from diesel engines and increases their efficiency and is likely to see increased market penetration in the coming years. Such product developments are expected to aid the market’s growth over the next several years.

APAC accounted for the highest market share in 2015. The demand for diesel engines is expected to rise owing to the high growth of the automotive industry and the growing construction activities in this region. The region is witnessing an increased demand for diesel-powered passenger vehicles from countries such as China, India, and Vietnam.

The worldwide market for Diesel Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Cummins

MAN

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Detroit Diesel

Deutz

Fairbanks Morse

GE Transportation

HATZ Diesel

Henan Diesel Engine Industry

Henan Diesel Engine Industry¸ J C Bamford

Rolls-Royce

Volvo

Wartsila

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-road

Off-road

