Driving Innovation: Role-based Access Control (RBAC) Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026

Information technology helps enterprises improve employee’s productivity, supply chain operations, and consumer communication. Furthermore, inventory management, invoice payments, and customer support are handled with the help of technology. Access control systems are used to control the functions, actions, applications, and operations of legitimate users in the organization. In addition, they are used to protect the integrity of the information stored within the system. Role-based access control (RBAC) is a comparatively new type of access control system. Role-based access control is different for every organization, and it is designed to reduce administrative costs. Moreover, it provides a simplified approach with the organizational structure, which helps enterprises maximize operational efficiency. Role-based access control permits enterprises to specify and enforce security policies.

One of the driving factors of the role-based access control market is the increase in need for controlling information as enterprises increase the functionality and information offered on internal and external networks. Moreover, an organization’s operations can be disrupted due to security failures. Role-based access control helps restrict system access to users based on defined roles. Therefore, it helps to provide better security. Moreover, it restricts network access based on a person’s role in the organization. Additionally, role-based access control helps improve compliance as organizations can more easily meet legal and regulatory requirements for privacy and confidentiality. IT departments and executives have the ability to manage how data is being accessed and used. Due to these factors, the demand for role-based access control technology is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period. However, a rise in the number of roles in an organization requires an increasing number of roles to properly encapsulate the permissions. It is difficult to manage all those roles as it becomes a complex affair. This is likely to hamper the role-based access control market in the near future.

The global role-based access control market can be categorized based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the role-based access control market can be segmented into software and professional services. The software segment can be further divided into role-permissions, role management, role assignment, role authorization, transaction authorization, and others. The professional services segment can be further classified into integration and consulting and auditing and support. In terms of enterprise size, the global role-based access control market can be divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-sized enterprises. The large-sized enterprises segment is estimated to account for a prominent market share in 2018 as large-sized enterprises have a greater need for security. Based on industry vertical, the global role-based access control market can be divided into BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), healthcare, IT & telecommunication, education, government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy & utility, retail, and others. The health care segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period as health care organizations are adopting role-based access control for better access control.

In terms of geography, the global role-based access control market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global role-based access control market in the coming years as organizations use role-based access control to facilitate administration of security in large organizations. The role-based access control market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due increase in the adoption of role-based access control in the banking industry. The role-based access control market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a robust rate, owing to an increase in the need of role-based access control to administrate large systems.

Vendors in the role-based access control market follow a subscription-based and licensed-based pricing model. Major vendors operating in the global role-based access control market include Digital Guardian, TechTarget, Puppet (software), Techopedia Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SecurIT, Oracle Corporation, New Relic, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Cloudify Software, Tripwire, Inc., Varonis Systems, and Derdack – Imprint.

