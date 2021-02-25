E. Coli Testing Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global E. Coli Testing Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) are rod-shaped gram-negative bacteria that are commonly found in the environment, foods, and intestines of warm-blooded animals. Most of the E.coli strains are usually harmless to humans, but some strains identified to cause serious some medical complications like gastrointestinal tract infections, cholangitis, cholecystitis, bacteremia, neonatal meningitis and pneumonia, urinary tract infection (UTI), and mostly spread via contaminated food or water.

Emphasis on hygiene, increasing government support for E. coli testing, rising occurrence and high morbidity of E. coli infection worldwide is expected to drive the future market growth of E. coli testing. Technological advancement together with rising use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for environment water testing predicted to open up new growth possibility during the forecast period.

The global E. Coli Testing market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E. Coli Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E. Coli Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Meridian Bioscience

Johnson and Johnson

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Enzo Life Sciences

Hologic

Dickinson and Company

Olympus Corporation

Novartis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassay

Differential Light Scattering

Others

Segment by Application

Waste Water Treatment

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories

Others

