Emulsion Polymers Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026

This report analyzes the global emulsion polymers market by types (vinyl acetate polymers, styrene- butadiene latex, acrylics, polyurethane dispersions, others), by application (adhesives & sealants, paper & paperboard, paints & coatings, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global emulsion polymers market is projected to reach USD 49.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

The major players in global emulsion polymers market include:

Celanese Corporation (U.S)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S)

• Arkema Co. (France)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• DIC Corporation (Japan)

• Trinsea Co. (U.S)

• Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

• Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S)

• Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of types, the global emulsion polymers market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Vinyl acetate polymers

• Styrene- butadiene latex

• Acrylics

• Polyurethane dispersions

• Others

On the basis of application, the global emulsion polymers market has been categorized into the following segments:

Adhesives & Sealants

• Paper & Paperboard

• Paints & Coatings

• Others

On the basis of region, the global emulsion polymers market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Billion)

Table 2 Global Emulsion Polymer Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 3 North America Emulsion Polymer Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 4 Europe Emulsion Polymer Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Polymer Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 6 RoW Emulsion Polymer Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 7 Global Emulsion Polymer For Types Market: By Regions, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 8 North America Emulsion Polymer For Types Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 9 Europe Emulsion Polymer For Types Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 10 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Polymer For Types Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 11 RoW Emulsion Polymer For Types Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 12 North America Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 13 Europe Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 14 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 15 RoW Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 16 Global Emulsion Polymer Application Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 17 North America Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 18 Europe Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 19 Asia-Pacific Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 20 RoW Emulsion Polymer For Application Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 21 Global Types Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 22 Global Application Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (USD Billion)

Table 23 North America Emulsion Polymer Market, By Country (USD Billion)

Table 24 North America Emulsion Polymer Market, By Types (Billion USD)

Table 25 North America Emulsion Polymer Market, By Application (Billion USD)

Table 26 Europe: Emulsion Polymer Market, By Country (USD Billion)

Table 27 Europe: Emulsion Polymer Market, By Types (USD Billion)

Table 28 Europe: Emulsion Polymer Market, By Application (USD Billion)

Continued……

