Global Aircraft Doors Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025

Global Aircraft Doors Market Size Study, by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation) by End Use (OEM, Aftermarket) by Door Type (Passenger Door, Emergency Door, Access Door, Cargo Door, Landing Gear Door, Others) by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Global Aircraft Doors Market valued approximately USD 3.45 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the aircraft doors market are increasing aircraft deliveries and rising focus on maintenance of aircraft doors. However strict regulatory environment is acting as a major restraint factor to the growth of the market. The demand for aircraft door is unstable and is majorly driven by complete economic development. Furthermore, the need of high-level of engineering and technological expertise is a key challenge, which is hampering the growth of the aircraft door market. The reduction in cost in manufacturing and metal affordability are the key market trends.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

§ Commercial Aviation

§ Military Aviation

By End Use:

§ OEM

§ Aftermarket

By Door Type:

§ Passenger Door

§ Emergency Door

§ Services/Access Door

§ Cargo Door

§ Landing Gear Door

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Airbus Helicopter, Latecoere, Saab, Elbit Systems, Triumpg group, Esterline Technologies, Barnes Group, Honeycomb company of America, Daher, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delastek. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Doors Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

