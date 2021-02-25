Global Artichoke Extract Market Research Report 2019 Opportunities, Product Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Artichoke Extract Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Artichoke Extract (Cynara scolymus) is an extract from the common bulb vegetable that appears to have the ability to stimulate bile secretion; this may underlie a weak reduction in cholesterol and improved fat digestion.

Artichoke extract appears to induce secretion of cholephilic compounds bile canaliculi, which then leads to accumulation of bile acids in the intestines.

The global Artichoke Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artichoke Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artichoke Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jiaherb

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co

Hawaii Pharm

Gaia Herbs

Nature’s Way Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

LiquidÂ

Segment by Application

Food and beverages

Cosmetic and personal care

