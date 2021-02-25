Global Beverage Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Beverage Or drink, is for man or beast drinking liquid, after quantitative packing, it is for drinking directly or by a certain proportion of water or a member of the drink and ethanol content (quality component) does not exceed 0.5% of the products, beverage drinks can also be divided into thick thick liquid or solid form, its role is to provide nutrition or thirst, refreshing.
Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the use of natural flavors and sweeteners to meet consumer health concerns, and increased interest in exotic drinks.
The global Beverage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beverage market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Asahi Group Holdings
Carlsberg
Diageo
Fomento Economico Mexicano
Heineken Holding
Kirin Holdings
PepsiCo
SABMiller
Coca-Cola
This report studies the global market size of Beverage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beverage in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Beverage market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beverage market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Alcoholic Beverage
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Market size by End User
Household
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Beverage market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Beverage market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Beverage companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Beverage submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beverage market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Beverage Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Alcoholic Beverage
1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverage
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Products Offered
11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development
11.2 Asahi Group Holdings
11.2.1 Asahi Group Holdings Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Products Offered
11.2.5 Asahi Group Holdings Recent Development
11.3 Carlsberg
11.3.1 Carlsberg Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Carlsberg Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Carlsberg Beverage Products Offered
11.3.5 Carlsberg Recent Development
11.4 Diageo
11.4.1 Diageo Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Diageo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Diageo Beverage Products Offered
11.4.5 Diageo Recent Development
11.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano
11.5.1 Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Products Offered
11.5.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano Recent Development
11.6 Heineken Holding
11.6.1 Heineken Holding Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Heineken Holding Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Heineken Holding Beverage Products Offered
11.6.5 Heineken Holding Recent Development
11.7 Kirin Holdings
11.7.1 Kirin Holdings Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Kirin Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Kirin Holdings Beverage Products Offered
11.7.5 Kirin Holdings Recent Development
11.8 PepsiCo
11.8.1 PepsiCo Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 PepsiCo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 PepsiCo Beverage Products Offered
11.8.5 PepsiCo Recent Development
11.9 SABMiller
11.9.1 SABMiller Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 SABMiller Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 SABMiller Beverage Products Offered
11.9.5 SABMiller Recent Development
11.10 Coca-Cola
11.10.1 Coca-Cola Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Coca-Cola Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Coca-Cola Beverage Products Offered
11.10.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development
Continued….
