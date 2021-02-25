Global Compressed Natural Gas Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Compressed Natural Gas Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) (methane stored at high pressure) is a fuel which can be used in place of gasoline , diesel fuel and propane/LPG. CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the fuels mentioned above. It is safer than other fuels in the event of a spill, because natural gas is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Biomethane – cleaned up biogas from anaerobic digestion or landfills – can be used.

In recent years, the share of natural gas in the global energy mix has drastically increased. The compressed natural gas (CNG) is used widely in heavy duty transportation vehicles due to affordability and eco-friendliness. With the rise in the environmental issues such as climatic changes and depleting ozone layer many nations across the globe have started using CNG in power production.

The global Compressed Natural Gas market is valued at 16200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 48200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compressed Natural Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compressed Natural Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Iranian Gas Company

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Gazprom

NEOgas

Trillium CNG

China Natural Gas

Pakistan State Oil

J-W Power Company

GNVert

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP P.L.C

Total S.A

Chevron Corporation

Eni S.p.A.

Statoil ASA

ConocoPhillips Co.

Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation

Southwestern Energy Company

Chesapeake

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

Segment by Application

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

