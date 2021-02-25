Global Connected Aircraft Market anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025

Reportocean.com “Global Connected Aircraft Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Connected Aircraft Market Size Study, by Types (Systems, Solutions) by Application (Commercial, Military) by Connectivity (Inflight Connectivity, Air-To-Ground Connectivity, Aircraft-to-aircraft connectivity) by Frequency Band (Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band) by Regional Forecasts 2017-2025

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=5024

Global Connected Aircraft Market valued approximately USD 2.95 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.0% over the forecast period 2017-2025. This lucrative market growth is driven by rising need for improved operational efficiency, increasing number of aircraft deliveries, increasing focus on airline & passenger safety. Moreover, airline companies are rapidly focusing on reducing maintenance time and enhance passenger travel experience which is anticipated create potential growth opportunities in the market.

Airline companies has been rapidly focusing on enhancing passenger travel experience in many ways such as in-flight movies, free texting, and Facebook posting with friends and so on. However, connected aircraft has revolutionized the entire airline operations by offering various benefits such as effective fleet management, improving flight and passenger safety, etc. Furthermore, using real time data analytics, aircraft operators can better deal with dynamic whether conditions and avoid disruptions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Systems

o Satellite Communication Systems

o Data Management Systems

o Others

§ Solutions

o Fuel Monitoring System

o Flight Management Systems

o Electronic Flight Bags

o Aircraft Monitoring & Communication Systems

o Passengers & Crew Connectivity Systems

By Application:

§ Communication

o Fixed-Wing Aircraft

o Rotary-Wing Aircraft

§ Military

o Fixed-Wing Aircraft

o Rotary-Wing Aircraft

By Connectivity:

§ Inflight Connectivity

§ Air-to-Ground Connectivity

§ Aircraft-To-Aircraft Connectivity

By Frequency Band:

§ Ka-Band

§ Ku-Band

§ L-Band

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Gogo, Honeywell International, Panasonic Avionics, Thales, Global Eagle Entertainment, Rockwell Collins, Zodiac, Aerospace, Inmarsat, Cobham, Bae Systems, Kontron, Viasat, Digecor Frequent cross industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Connected Aircraft Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=5024

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]