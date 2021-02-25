Global Food Coating Ingredients Market Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2020

The global food coating ingredients market is expected to increase from $2,645.6 million in 2014, and reach $3,698.6 million in 2020 with a CAGR of 5.8%.

The up surging bakery and confectionery industries, increasing demand for convenience foods, growing consumer demand for food protection agents are some of the factors, driving the growth of the global food coating ingredients market. The consolidating industry of food coating ingredient is a key trend that can be seen in the global food coating ingredients market. The Asia-Pacific food coating ingredients market is expected to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2015 – 2020.

The higher economic growth and busy lifestyles are also driving the growth of the frozen food market, and consequently driving the upsurge in the_ food coating ingredients market within the region. Due to the increasing health awareness, the demand for foods with organic ingredients has been propelling, which is providing growth opportunities for the global food coating ingredients market.

The growing demand for bakery products and up surging domestic bakery production in North America is intensifying the growth of the food coating ingredients market in the region. Western Europe is the largest food coating market in European region, as of 2015. The main reason for the growth of the food coating ingredients market in Western Europe is the existence of large number of end-user industries in the bakery and confectionery segment.

The chocolate industry is growing at a rapid pace, which is offering considerable growth opportunities for the cocoa and chocolate segment in the Rest of the World market. The rapid industrialization and increasing disposable incomes are propelling the demand for food coating ingredients. With the increasing disposable income, the consumers are willing to pay extra for health enhancing products. The innovative new product development that effectively target the most pertinent consumer needs, such as meeting age-specific nutritional needs, and getting the best value and convenience are up surging the growth of the food coating market. The increasing population, along with growing disposable income is propelling the demand for end user industries, such as bakery and confectionery. The increasingly busy lifestyle and rapid urbanization are expected to drive the demand of products for on-the-go consumption.

The major companies operating in the global food coating ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ashland Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Kerry Group, Döhler GmbH, PGP International Inc., and Balchem Corporation.

