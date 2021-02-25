Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) is a new technology that follows Port Fuel Injection (PFI). Instead of injecting the fuel on the back side of each intake valve for each cylinder GDI sprays directly into each cylinder.

The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Keihin

Stanadyne

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Light Trucks

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market during the forecast period.

The prime factors expected to drive the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market

