Global In-flight Entertainment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Introduction

Over the past decade, the airline industry has been tremendously influenced by copious changes in technology. Airline technology now cannot only transport travelers from one destination to another, but can also provide an entertaining travel experience, tailored to meet the requirements of the passengers.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of personal devices for availing in-flight entertainment service, and according to IATA Global Passenger Survey, nearly half of North Asian passengers prefer to use their own devices for viewing digital content rather than the embedded equipment. When comparing with the seatback in-flight entertainment display systems, personal devices are considered more beneficial by both passengers and airlines.

In-flight entertainment refers to entertainment that is targeted at potential consumers, onboard an aircraft, to enhance their flying experience. It entails entertainment in the form of movies, e-books, videos, games, and others. With technological advancements in the satellite as well as air-to-ground network, onboard connectivity is gaining significance in aircraft, and nowadays it has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Increase in the number of aircraft and passenger traffic are some of the macro factors driving the in-flight entertainment market. The global in-flight entertainment market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 13.07% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, the market was led by North America with 32.99% share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with shares of 28.71% and 24.90%, respectively. The Asia Pacific region has become a lucrative region for the firms that provide in-flight entertainment services, due to the significant domestic air traffic in countries such as India and China. North America is the leading region in the in-flight entertainment market. The sheer existence of major in-flight entertainment companies, such as Global Eagle, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, and Gogo, combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver in-flight solutions through various platforms, enables this region to be a promising market.. Moreover, it is expected that approximately 10,000 aircraft would be in service in the region by 2035, which would create additional opportunities for the major in-flight entertainment companies, along with the emerging companies in the region. Therefore, it is estimated that the in-flight entertainment market in North America would witness a CAGR of 13.05%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of in-flight entertainment market are FDS Avionics Corp. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Inmarsat Plc (U.K), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.) SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), Viasat Inc. (U.S.), and Zodiac Aerospace (France). In 2016, Panasonic Avionics Corporation accounted for nearly 45% of the global market.

Objective of the Global In-flight Entertainment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on platform, product type, technology, service type, and region.

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

> In-flight entertainment integrated solution providers

> Hardware providers

> Software providers

> Aircraft manufacturers

> Airlines

Key Findings

> The in-flight entertainment market, in this report, has been segmented on the basis of platform into three types, namely narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and business jets. Narrow-body aircraft market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.43% during the forecast period.

> The global in-flight entertainment market has be segmented, by product type, into hardware and connectivity & communication. The connectivity & communication segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.

> The in-flight entertainment market in this report has been segmented on the basis of service into four types, namely video display systems, data connectivity, flight tracker, and others. The data connectivity segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period. .

> North America dominates the global in-flight entertainment market with 32.99% of share in 2016. It is expected to register a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period. It is expected to reach a market size of USD 2,555.9 million by 2023.

The regional analysis also includes –

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o France

o U.K

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

> South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

