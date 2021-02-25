Global Mobile Analytics Market Projected to Reach US$ 6,186.7 Mn by 2024

Microsoft Corporation Emerges as the Leading Shareholder of the Global Mobile Analytics Market

Microsoft Corporation accounted for a turnover in excess of US$ 93 Bn in 2015, with its latest bridge application tool “HockeyApp” launched in August 2016 gaining immense popularity amongst users. Adobe Systems Incorporated, Yahoo! Inc. (Flurry Analytics), International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Tune, Inc., Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Localytics (Char Software, Inc.), Webtrends Inc., and Mixpanel, Inc. are amongst other prominent players operating in the global mobile analytics market.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) indicates North America to remain at pole position of the global mobile analytics market, accounting for the highest revenue share during 2016 to 2024. In 2015, the market in the region was valued at over US$ 560 Mn and expected to reach US$ 2058.7 Mn by 2024. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period. This is primarily due to robustly growing fascination towards mobile technology and rapid smartphone penetration in countries such as India and China.

Prospects of the Global Mobile Analytics Market in the Near Future

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global mobile analytics market will continue to witness pronounced growth over the forecast period on the backdrop of a slew of factors. Increasing demand for real-time analytics to deliver personalized ads and growing investment in digital advertising across mobile platforms is expected to influence the demand for mobile analytics in the near future. Further, higher investments in developing advanced mobile apps and exploding number of smartphone users are additional factors anticipated to support the overall market growth. In contrast, a dearth of technological understanding for operating high end functionalities of mobile analytics solutions and increasing concerns over privacy breach associated with customer data may inhibit market growth during the next eight years.

On the basis of solution type, demand for application performance analytics solutions is expected to remain dominant throughout the projected period. In addition, the application performance analytics solutions segment is set to register the highest revenue by solution type.

On the basis of development, cloud-based development is expected to remain as the most attractive segment, increasing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period 2016-2024.

By end user vertical, the e-commerce & retail segment is projected to account for a comparatively higher share of the market. Further, the segment is projected to expand at over 22% CAGR through 2024, followed by media & entertainment segment.

Lucrative Opportunities in the Offing

The arrival of smart TV technology and increasing demand for TV apps is expected to present scope of long-terms business for market players. Robust adoption of connected TVs is steadily stimulating the need for dedicated analytics solutions for measuring performance and effectiveness of both TV ads and TV applications. Moreover, growing necessity of integrated mobile analytics solutions and a higher number of connected personal devices such as laptops, wearable devices, smartphones, and tablets is fueling the demand for integrated analytics solution in order to manage data exchange across multiple devices.