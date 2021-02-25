Global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery Market : Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow To 2025

Waste heat recovery is an energy exchange recovery process wherein the heat energy from the exhaust is recovered and used in other industrial processes. The processes include power generation, heat pipe exchanger, regenerators and other applications in different industries. As per estimation 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2161501

The waste heat sources include hot combustion gases from exhaust and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. The waste heat recovery unit is a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content. The commonly used waste heat recovery equipment are HRSGs, industrial heating boilers, and turbines.

In 2018, the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Ormat Technologies

General Electric Company

China Energy Recovery

Bono Energia

HRS

Harbin Electric Company

Dongfang Electric

Amec Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Echogen Power Systems

Econotherm

Thermax Limited

Cool Energy

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-oil-and-gas-waste-heat-recovery-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Heat Exchangers

Boilers

Heat Recovery Steam Generators

Turbines

Tanks

Market segment by Application, split into

Thermal

Electricity Power Generation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2161501

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/