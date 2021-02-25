Global Omega-3 Encapsulation Market : Present Scenario And The Growth Prospects With Forecast 2025
Omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) are very popular within the dietary supplement sector for their ability to help maintain normal heart function (EPA and DHA), normal blood cholesterol levels (ALA), and eye and brain health benefits (DHA). However, the propensity of omega-3 oils to turn rancid and develop a characteristic fishy smell and taste may negatively impact consumer appeal.
Softgel capsules dominate the omega-3 oil supplement market as the encapsulation procedure is very compatible with the oil, and consumers have become very comfortable with the format. The products are convenient, have a long shelf life, and are not as messy as bottles of liquids. In the highly competitive market of dietary supplements, new innovations around dosage forms can increase the appeal of products among consumers. Dose forms that do not require water, such as chewable capsules, have large consumer appeal in general and especially for populations that have trouble swallowing, such as the elderly and young children. Formulations allowing for the development of such a product would require more concentrated fish oil ingredients and suitable taste masking additives, and could afford a step change for the specific market, similar to when softgels were introduced, replacing liquid dosing.
In 2018, the global Omega-3 Encapsulation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Omega-3 Encapsulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Bioseutica
Arjuna Natural Extracts
Pure Encapsulation
Nutrifynn Caps
LAMBO Laboratories
DSM Nutritional Products
Captek Softgel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chitosan Microcapsule
Ultrasonic Atomizer
Maltodextrin
Market segment by Application, split into
Food And Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Infant Formula
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Omega-3 Encapsulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Omega-3 Encapsulation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Omega-3 Encapsulation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
