Global On-premises Telecommunication AI Market : Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics To 2025
Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence (AI) is intelligence demonstrated by machines for Telecommunication.
In 2018, the global On-premises Telecommunication AI market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global On-premises Telecommunication AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the On-premises Telecommunication AI development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NVIDIA
Alphabet
Cisco Systems
IBM
Sentient Technologies
H2O.ai
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Customer analytics
Network security
Network optimization
Self-diagnostics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global On-premises Telecommunication AI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the On-premises Telecommunication AI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of On-premises Telecommunication AI are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global On-premises Telecommunication AI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global On-premises Telecommunication AI Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Customer analytics
1.5.3 Network security
1.5.4 Network optimization
1.5.5 Self-diagnostics
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 On-premises Telecommunication AI Market Size
2.2 On-premises Telecommunication AI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 On-premises Telecommunication AI Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 On-premises Telecommunication AI Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
