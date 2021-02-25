Global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems Market Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2025

Online anomaly monitoring system utilizes long-term process data that has been collected by the PIMS to automatically generate a model that has been taught the normal sensor readings and control output from PID controllers.

The online anomaly monitoring system market is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period owing to its wide applications in many areas.

In 2018, the global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Azbil

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

NCR

Anodot

Flowmon Networks

SAS Institute

Symantec

Trustwave

IBM

Logrhythm

Splunk

Trend Micro

Securonix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Behavior Anomaly Detection

User Behavior Anomaly Detection

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

