Global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems Market Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook To 2025
Online anomaly monitoring system utilizes long-term process data that has been collected by the PIMS to automatically generate a model that has been taught the normal sensor readings and control output from PID controllers.
The online anomaly monitoring system market is expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period owing to its wide applications in many areas.
In 2018, the global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Azbil
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
NCR
Anodot
Flowmon Networks
SAS Institute
Symantec
Trustwave
IBM
Logrhythm
Splunk
Trend Micro
Securonix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Behavior Anomaly Detection
User Behavior Anomaly Detection
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Anomaly Monitoring Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
