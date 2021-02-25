Global Orthopedic Software Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2025
Orthopedic surgery or orthopedics, is the branch of surgeryconcerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.
The need for orthopedic software arises due to the increasing amount of time spent by the orthopedic physician or surgeon in maintaining critical patient paperwork and coordinating that information pertaining to the patient with other physicians. Orthopedic software aids in accurate delivery of patients information regarding medical parameters. Orthopedic software pertains to maintaining electronic health records (EHR) and also guides surgeons while operating the patients.
In 2018, the global Orthopedic Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Orthopedic Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Orthopedic Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Materialise NV
Brainlab
Merge Healthcare
Medstrat
Curemd
Mckesson Corporation
Healthfusion
Greenway Health
Quality Systems
GE Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Templating / Pre-operative Planning
Orthopedic EHR
Practice Management
Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Orthopedic Surgery
Joint Replacement
Fracture and Limb Deformity Management
Pediatric Assessment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Orthopedic Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Orthopedic Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Orthopedic Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
