Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024
Snapshot
Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.
The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Perishable Goods Transportation by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Land transportation
Shipping
Ocean Shipping
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
C.H. Robinson
Ingersoll Rand
Maersk Line
NYK Line
Hapag-Lloyd
CMA CGM
Swift Transportation
MOL
MCT Transportation
CRST International
Orient Overseas Container Line
VersaCold
Africa Express Line
COSCO SHIPPING
FST Logisitics
Bay and Bay
K Line Logistics
Stevens Transport
Maestro Reefers
CSAV
Weber Logistics
Hanson Logistics
Geest Line
Kyowa Shipping
Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Meat, Fish, and Seafood
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Vegetables and Fruits
Bakery and Confectionery
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
The research report provides in-depth analysis on:
The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Perishable Goods Transportation Market during the forecast period.
The prime factors expected to drive the Perishable Goods Transportation Market for the estimated period.
The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.
Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Perishable Goods Transportation Market
