Global Turbines Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

A turbine is an engine which generates power by hitting the impeller with a fluid.

The increasing demand for natural gas-fired power plants, rising demand for electricity, reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide, and availability of efficient power technology are driving the gas turbines market.

The global Turbines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Turbines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Turbines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

ACCIONA Windpower

Andritz

Ansaldo Energia

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Caterpillar

Clipper Windpower

DeWind

Dongfang Electric

Doosan Power Systems Holdings

ENERCON

Envision Energy

General Electric

GE Grid Solutions

GE Power & Water

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Steam Turbine

Gas Turbine

Wind Driven Generator

Other

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Aviation

Sailing

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Turbines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Turbines

1.2 Turbines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Turbines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Steam Turbine

1.2.3 Gas Turbine

1.2.4 Wind Driven Generator

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Turbines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Turbines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Generation

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Sailing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Turbines Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Turbines Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Turbines Market Size

1.5.1 Global Turbines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Turbines Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Turbines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Turbines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Turbines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Turbines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Turbines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Turbines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Turbines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Turbines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Turbines Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ACCIONA Windpower

7.2.1 ACCIONA Windpower Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ACCIONA Windpower Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Andritz

7.3.1 Andritz Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Andritz Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ansaldo Energia

7.4.1 Ansaldo Energia Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ansaldo Energia Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals

7.5.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Turbines Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Turbines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals Turbines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

