Growth Opportunities in the Global Dragline Excavator Market

A dragline excavator is a piece of heavy equipment used in civil engineering and surface mining. Draglines fall into two broad categories: those that are based on standard, lifting cranes, and the heavy units which have to be built on-site. Most crawler cranes, with an added winch drum on the front, can act as a dragline. These units (like other cranes) are designed to be dismantled and transported over the road on flatbed trailers. Draglines used in civil engineering are almost always of this smaller, crane type. These are used for road, port construction, pond and canal dredging, and as pile driving rigs. These types are built by crane manufacturers such as Link-Belt and Hyster.

The global Dragline Excavator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dragline Excavator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dragline Excavator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Komatsu

Hitachi

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Sennebogen

Liebherr

WeserhÃ¼tte

Bauer

Manitowoc

Link-Belt

Nobas

Northwest

Ruston Bucyrus

BelAZ

BEML

XEMC

HEC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel-mechanical

Diesel-electric hybrid

Segment by Application

Surface Mining

Sand Factory

Others

