HFO-1234yf Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

HFO-1234yf has cooling properties that are similar to R134a, which has been used as an automotive refrigerant. HFO-1234yf, has a global-warming potential (GWP) four times lower than previously calculated – below that of carbon dioxide. Europe regulations call for low-GWP refrigerant in all new vehicles in 2017.

Scope of the Report:HFC-1234yf is a refrigerant with zero ozone layer depletion and very low global warming potential (GWP). Europe regulations call for low-GWP refrigerant in all new vehicles in 2017. In 2016, the global HFO-1234yf consumption market is led by Europe, capturing about 61.89% of global HFO-1234yf sales. The U.S. EPA greenhouse gas regulation set standards based on a presumed across-the-board conversion between 2017 and 2022. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.41% global consumption share in 2016.

Honeywell and DuPont have actually used to produce R-1234yf at industrial scale. R-1234yf is the ideal substitutes for R134a refrigerant. DuPont has completed the separation of its Performance Chemicals segment through the spin-off of The Chemours Company (Chemours). Now Chemours is in charge of HFC-1234yf business.

HFC-1234yf is monopoly by Honeywell and Chemours. They licensed its proprietary process technologies to produce the HFC-1234yf to manufacturers in China, Japan. Such as, China Juhua will make Solstice yf in China for Honeywell, which in turn will market and sell the refrigerant to customers in Europe and USA.

In global market, Honeywell is the global leader, which has started commercial operations at its new manufacturing plant in Geismar, La., to meet the growing global demand for its next-generation mobile air conditioning refrigerant. With this start-up, the plant has become the world’s largest site for producing HFO-1234yf, sold commercially as Solstice(R) yf.

The production of HFO-1234yf increases from 3950 MT in 2012 to 10571 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 27.90%. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 54.61% production market share and Chemours holding about 45.39% in 2016.

In application, HFO-1234yf downstream is wide and recently HFO-1234yf has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive air conditioning and domestic refrigeration. Globally, the HFO-1234yf market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive air conditioning which accounts for nearly 98.38% of total downstream consumption of HFO-1234yf in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, HFO-1234yf production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of HFO-1234yf is estimated to be 33966 MT.

The worldwide market for HFO-1234yf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 6370 million US$ in 2024, from 4490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the HFO-1234yf in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

Chemours

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automotive Air Conditioning

Domestic Refrigeration

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal

Commerical

