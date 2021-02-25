High Performance Clothing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
The global High Performance Clothing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the High Performance Clothing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Under armour
Nike
Adidas
VF
Lululemon
Columbia
Puma
Arc’teryx
FILA
Patagonia
This report studies the global market size of High Performance Clothing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High Performance Clothing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global High Performance Clothing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global High Performance Clothing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Synthetic
Cotton
Wool
Market size by End User
Sports Wear
Protective Clothing
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global High Performance Clothing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of High Performance Clothing market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global High Performance Clothing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of High Performance Clothing submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High Performance Clothing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Clothing Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global High Performance Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Synthetic
1.4.3 Cotton
1.4.4 Wool
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global High Performance Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Sports Wear
1.5.3 Protective Clothing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Under armour
11.1.1 Under armour Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Under armour High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Under armour High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.1.5 Under armour Recent Development
11.2 Nike
11.2.1 Nike Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Nike High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Nike High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.2.5 Nike Recent Development
11.3 Adidas
11.3.1 Adidas Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Adidas High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Adidas High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.3.5 Adidas Recent Development
11.4 VF
11.4.1 VF Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 VF High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 VF High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.4.5 VF Recent Development
11.5 Lululemon
11.5.1 Lululemon Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Lululemon High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Lululemon High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.5.5 Lululemon Recent Development
11.6 Columbia
11.6.1 Columbia Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Columbia High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Columbia High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.6.5 Columbia Recent Development
11.7 Puma
11.7.1 Puma Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Puma High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Puma High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.7.5 Puma Recent Development
11.8 Arc’teryx
11.8.1 Arc’teryx Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Arc’teryx High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Arc’teryx High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.8.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development
11.9 FILA
11.9.1 FILA Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 FILA High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 FILA High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.9.5 FILA Recent Development
11.10 Patagonia
11.10.1 Patagonia Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Patagonia High Performance Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Patagonia High Performance Clothing Products Offered
11.10.5 Patagonia Recent Development
Continued….
