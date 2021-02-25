Horse Riding Apparel Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Ariat, DECATHLON, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., Pikeur, GPA, Horseware and Forecast to 2024

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

Scope of the Report:

The common horse riding apparel sets were composed with different parts, they are riding boots, riding helmets/hats, jackets, jodhpurs, breeches gloves, and other accessories.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the proportion of Clothes in 2015 is about 53.20%.

China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Horse Riding Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Horse Riding Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ariat

DECATHLON

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Female

Male

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Horse Riding Apparel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Clothes

1.2.2 Boots

1.2.3 Helmets

1.2.4 Gloves

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Female

1.3.2 Male

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ariat

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ariat Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DECATHLON

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DECATHLON Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co. Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pikeur

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pikeur Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 GPA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 GPA Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Horseware

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Horseware Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CASCO

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Horse Riding Apparel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CASCO Horse Riding Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

