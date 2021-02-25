Immunoassay Instruments/Analyzers 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Immunoassay is a test that measures the concentration of analytes in blood samples, this is done by an instrument known as immunoassay analyzer. This instrument measures the presence or concentration of proteins in analyte samples; using antigen-antibody binding properties.

The industry is rapidly growing due to the constant introduction and adoption of automated as well as advanced techniques for laboratory instruments and analyzers in developed countries. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions, which require early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment, is one of the main factors boosting the demand for immunoassay analyzers and compact consumable products in the healthcare sector.

The global Immunoassay Instruments/Analyzers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Immunoassay Instruments/Analyzers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Immunoassay Instruments/Analyzers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

BioMerieux

Roche Diagnostics

Becton Dickinson & Company

Diasorin S.p.A

Bio Rad Laboratories

Siemen Healthcare GmbH

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemiluminescence immunoassay

Immunofluorescence analyzers

Radioimmunoassay

Enzyme-linked Immunoassay

Consumables

Segment by Application

Therapeutic drug monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious disease testing

Autoimmune disease

