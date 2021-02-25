Impact Driver Market Growth Rises By 2019-2025: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue
An impact driver is a tool that delivers a strong, sudden rotational and downward force, often used by mechanics to loosen larger screws (bolts) and nuts that are corrosively “frozen” or over-torqued. The direction can also be reversed for situations where screws have to be tightened with torque greater than a screwdriver can reasonably provide.
The global Impact Driver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Impact Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Impact Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stanley BlackandDecker (DeWalt)
Bosch
TTI
Makita
Hitachi Koki
Hilti
Metabo
Snap-on
DEVON (Chevron Group)
Festool
Apex Tool Group
Dongcheng
- and E. Fein
Zhejiang Crown
Positec Group
Jiangsu Jinding
KEN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
NiCad
Lithium Ion
Segment by Application
Residential Applications
Construction Field
Industry Field
Gardening Field
Others
