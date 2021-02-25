Impact Driver Market Growth Rises By 2019-2025: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Impact Driver Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An impact driver is a tool that delivers a strong, sudden rotational and downward force, often used by mechanics to loosen larger screws (bolts) and nuts that are corrosively “frozen” or over-torqued. The direction can also be reversed for situations where screws have to be tightened with torque greater than a screwdriver can reasonably provide.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/581691

The global Impact Driver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Impact Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Impact Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stanley BlackandDecker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

and E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Impact-Driver-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Segment by Type

NiCad

Lithium Ion

Segment by Application

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Others

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/581691

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook