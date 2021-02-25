Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Cisco Systems, Octonion, Kaa IoT, NEC, Honeywell, Novire and more…
Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market
Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment.
This study considers the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
The key manufacturers covered in this report
Cisco Systems Inc.
Octonion SA
Kaa IoT Technologies
NEC Corporation
Honeywell International
Novire Technologies
SAP SE
Intel Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
BICS SA/NV
Amazon Web Services
International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation
PTC Inc.
Segmentation by product type:
Traffic and Fleet Management
Resource and Energy Monitoring
Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)
Segmentation by application:
Fleet
Warehouse
Freight
Yard/ Dock
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
