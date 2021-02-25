Managed Servers Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2026

Managed server is a type of internet hosting service. It also provides data storage services. Further, it has maintenance and backup systems. Managed servers offer high performance, better security, email stability, and control, and due to these factors, these are high-priced hosting service. Managed server is mainly used by websites that receive a large volume of traffic. Managed servers create secure and dedicated network connectivity. This enables a faster, more predictable performance, besides saving of cost. Managed server utilizes a flexible processor/core, memory, and onboard storage options. When enterprises need to deliver better compute and IO performance and requires higher capacity, managed servers are used.

Increase in need for efficient and optimized solutions for server is a driving factor of the managed servers market. Managed servers provide economic operation to organizations by optimizing the performance of all the server devices. Moreover, they offer timely software updates to ensure servers are protected against any newly developed viruses or malware. Additionally, managed servers provide storage and data protection. They offer disaster recovery, backup and restoration services, and limited access to the operating system or controlled access. Managed servers are used in different applications, such as, for hosting large, busy websites, databases and web applications. Organizations also use them to store sensitive data. Unlike cloud hosting, managed server is not a part of any network where different users share hardware. This makes it more secure for the storage of sensitive data. However, high cost of managed servers hinders the growth of the market globally.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8148

The global managed servers market can be categorized based on component, deployment, enterprise size, operating system, server type, industry vertical, and geography. In terms if component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software, and services. The software segment can be classified into security management, remote management, performance management, server management, device monitoring, and others. The service segment can be segmented into professional services and operational services. Professional services include integration services, monitoring and support services, auditing services, and consulting services. Based on deployment, the global managed servers market can be divided into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment can be classified into public, private, and hybrid. In terms of enterprise size, the global managed servers market can be segregated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By operating system, the market can be divided into windows, linux, mac, and others. The market can be segregated, on the basis of server type, into fully managed servers, self-managed servers, virtual servers, and dedicated managed servers. Based on industry vertical, the global managed servers market can be split into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), IT & telecommunication, education, government, retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, energy & utility, retail, and others.

Geographically, the global managed servers market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of managed servers by IT & telecom companies in the region. The managed servers market in Europe is gaining substantial traction due to growing concern about data protection and data security in the region. The managed servers market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate between 2018 and 2026, owing to development in IT infrastructure and increase in demand for efficient server management solutions in the region. In South America, the managed servers market Brazil is expected to expand at a significant rate due to rise in GDP of the country.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8148

Vendors operating in the managed servers market offer subscription-based and license-based pricing models. Key players are focusing on improving their solutions and services through innovation. For instance, in July 2018, Hetzner Online GmbH launched a new-generation managed server model. Major companies operating in the global managed servers market are International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Hostway Corporation, Hostway Services, Inc., Sungard Availability Services, Viglan Solutions, Hetzner Online GmbH, Easyspace Ltd, iPage Company, Albatross Cloud, Hivelocity Ventures Corporation, Xlhost Com Inc., and Leaseweb.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

View Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8148/managed-servers-global-industry-market-research-reports

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]