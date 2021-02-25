Mobile Gambling Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023
One of the main drivers of this market is the increased interest of young people. Mobile gambling attracts young people, something that traditional physical casinos have failed to do. Mobile gambling extends the range of gambling to people who do not visit casinos or gambling bars.
The global Mobile Gambling market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Gambling.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Mobile Gambling market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Gambling market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
888 Holdings PLC
Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd.
Bet-at-home.com
Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
Betfair Group plc.
Unibet Group
William Hill
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Poker
Betting
Lottery
Casino
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Gambling Enthusiasts
Dabblers
Social Exuberant
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Mobile Gambling Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Gambling
1.2 Classification of Mobile Gambling by Types
1.2.1 Global Mobile Gambling Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Mobile Gambling Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Poker
1.2.4 Betting
1.2.5 Lottery
1.2.6 Casino
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Global Mobile Gambling Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Gambling Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Gambling Enthusiasts
1.3.3 Dabblers
1.3.4 Social Exuberant
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Mobile Gambling Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Mobile Gambling Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Gambling Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Gambling Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Gambling Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Gambling Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Gambling Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Gambling (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 888 Holdings PLC
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 888 Holdings PLC Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd.
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd. Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Bet-at-home.com
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Bet-at-home.com Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Betfair Group plc.
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Betfair Group plc. Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Unibet Group
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Unibet Group Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 William Hill
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Mobile Gambling Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 William Hill Mobile Gambling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
