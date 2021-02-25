Revenue from the Sales of Head And Face Aesthetic Procedure to Increase Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

Aesthetic procedure is the term given to the treatments or surgeries used for enhancing the cosmetic appearance of a body part. The major goal of head and face aesthetic procedures is the improvement of symmetry, proportions and cosmetic appeal of the head or the face. Head and face aesthetic procedure can be performed in the case of an accident, burn or some trauma. But now-a-days many people opt for head and face aesthetic procedures willingly just to increase the aesthetic appeal of the face. Head and face aesthetic procedures include not just the surgeries like a face lift, brow lift or eyelid lift but also include various other procedures like laser treatment.

As per the data of cosmetic surgery national data bank statistics people in the U.S. spent more than 15 billion on cosmetic surgeries in 2016. Earlier head and face aesthetic surgeries were majorly used by females to enhance their looks, but now a days there is an equal fascination in males regarding head and face aesthetic procedures. In fact, according to a survey performed by the international society of aesthetics plastic surgeons, there is an increase of about 273% in the number of male cosmetic surgeries from 1997 to 2013.

Head and Face Aesthetic procedure Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors expected to increase the growth of the head and face aesthetic procedure market are the increase in the disposable money which let people spend more on their appearance and the increase in the awareness about head and face aesthetic procedures. Another important factor responsible for the growth of the head and face aesthetic procedure market is the increase in the marketing and advertisements of such cosmetic treatments that help in increasing the adoption rate of the head and face aesthetic procedures. The advancement in the technology that leads to better results is also one important factor for the growth of the head and face aesthetic procedures market.

Major challenges that the head and face aesthetic procedures market can face is the higher price of the treatment and the side effects caused by the head and face aesthetic procedures. But the betterment of the technology is expected to lower down the side effects leading to the growth of the head and face aesthetic procedures market in the forecast period.

Head and Face Aesthetic procedure Market: Segmentation

The market for head and face aesthetic procedures can be divided by type of therapies, application, and end user.

On the basis of procedure

Surgery

Laser Hair Removal

Laser Photorejuvenation

On the basis of application

Hair Removal

Face Lifting

Facial Contouring

Facial Rejuvenation

On the basis of end user

Hospitals

Dermal Clinics

Beauty Clinics

Head and Face Aesthetic procedure Market: Overview

The market for head and face aesthetic procedures has seen major growth in the past few decades owing to the advancement in the technology and increased awareness about the head and face aesthetic procedures. The most common head and face aesthetic procedures performed worldwide includes laser hair removal, laser skin resurfacing and photorejuvenation. Aging, which is one of the most common problems worldwide is also treated using the head and face aesthetic procedures, and this is one of the major reasons for the swift growth of the market.

Head and Face Aesthetic procedure Market: Region-wise Outlook

Head and face aesthetic procedure market is an established market in the developed regions like North America and Europe due to the higher GDP in these regions and more public awareness about the treatment. The number of head and face aesthetic procedures is increasing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing aging population and the increasing GDP. The growth of the head and face aesthetic procedure market is a little slower in the Middle East and Africa region but is expected to rise over the forecast period according to the current trends. Brazil in the Latin America is one of the major countries contributing to the growth of the head and face aesthetic procedure market.

Head and Face Aesthetic procedure Market: Key Market Participants

The major players involved in the head and face aesthetic procedures market are Lumenis, Ellipes, Lynton, Altus medical and candela.