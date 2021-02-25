Rheometers Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand of US$ 398.5 Mn by 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a report titled “Rheometers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Market Forecast 2018-2027.” Rheometers are the precision instruments that measure and study the flow of materials, mainly soft solids and fluids. Furthemore, rheometers are also widely used in various industries for determination of flow behaviour, separation & sedimentation behaviour, these are very crucial tests which determine the performance of paints & other fluids.

The global rheometers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The rheometers market was valued at US$ 282.5 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 398.5 Mn by 2027 due to high usage of rheometers in conducting various pivotal tests, increase in expenditure on Research & Development , high adoption of rheometers in various industries such as paints and coatings, food, petrochemical and others.

Market Segmentation: Capillary Rheometers market to gain traction owing to its ease of operation at high shear rates and fast processing time

In this report, FMI has segmented the global rheometers market on the basis of product type, sales channel, end-use industry and region. By product type, the market is segmented into capillary rheometers, oscillatory rheometers, rotational rheometers and accessories. The capillary rheometers sub-segment is expected to capture significant market share of the global rheometers market due to the growing demand for capillary rheometers to measure the shear viscosity and elasticity of viscous materials at high shear rates

High Adoption of Rheometers due to need for crucial rheological measurements while evaluating the quality of the fluids

High demand for rheometers in paints and coating, petrochemicals is one of the most important factors boosting the growth of the market during forecast period. Various raw materials such as binders, solvents, pigments, additives which are used from production to end use application in paints & coatings should be mixed properly and remain stable during pumping processes and storage. Rheological measurements for paints and coatings are vital for evaluating its quality. Moreover, the growing demand for rheometers in other industries such as petrochemicals, food & beverages for the control of the pumping and flow behaviour during production is also creating potential growth opportunities for the rheometers market.

Based on the end-use industry, the rheometers market is sub-segmented into pharmaceutical, paints & coating, food & beverages, petrochemicals, cosmetics, polymers and others. In terms of value, the paints & coating sub-segment is expected to capture the largest market share as well as grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period in the global rheometers market.

North America Leading the Global Rheometers Market Owing to the High Demand from Petrochemicals Sector

On the basis of geography, the rheometers market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) and Middle East & Africa. The rheometers market in North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to the high expenditure on research & development. Europe is also expected to capture a substantial market share of the global rheometers market owing to stringent regulations in the region to meet the required quality of the fluids in various industries such as petrochemicals, paints & coatings. APEJ is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period in the global rheometers market due to the presence of various key players in the region as well as a large number of research laboratories.

Competitive Landscape: Strengthening of distribution network and increasing localized equipment manufacturing are effective strategies adopted by leading manufacturers

As per FMI analysis, leading players in the rheometers market are TA Instruments; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Antor Paar GmbH; Shimadzu and AMETEK, Inc which account for a market share of more than 60% of the global rheometers market.

Leading players in Rheometer market are strengthening their distribution network to expand their presence in untapped regions along with strategic acquisitions. These manufacturers are also constantly improving their portfolio to offer equipments with better testing capabilities.

Some of the other market participants in the global rheometers market report include Malvern Panalytical Ltd.; A&D Company; Instron; Goettfert; Fann Instruments; Freeman Technology and Brabender GmbH.

