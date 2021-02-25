SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corp.
Microstrategy Inc.
Oracle Corp.
QlikTech International AB
SAP AG
TIBCO Software Inc.
Actuate Corp.
Birst Inc.
Bime
Cloud9 Analytics
GoodData Corp.
Indicee Inc.
Host Analytics Inc.
Jaspersoft Corp.
Kognitio
PivotLink
SAS Institute Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Medium – sized enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.4.4 Community Cloud
1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 Small Enterprise
1.5.4 Medium – sized enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size
2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
