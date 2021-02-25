Sales of Automotive Hydraulic Brake Booster Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period

Global Automotive hydraulic brake booster Market: Overview

The automotive hydraulic powered booster provides power assist for applying hydraulic brakes. A brake booster which is combined with a master cylinder forms an Automotive Hydraulic brake. The automotive hydraulic brake booster reduces the pedal effort required to apply brake as compared to non-power systems as it is powered by steering pumps or any other hydraulic source. The backup pump provides a secondary power of source to the automotive hydraulic brake booster, it uses power steering fluid pressure for brake assist. Disk brakes are preferred than drum brakes as disc brakes are capable of producing more stopping efforts than drum brakes and hence vehicles have disc brakes on the front and drum brakes in the rear and if the drum brakes are used on both the wheels, than the front shoe lining and drums have larger surface area. The automotive hydraulic brake booster is a closed system.

Global automotive hydraulic brake booster Market: Market Dynamics

As the braking systems are becoming increasingly common in automobile the demand for automotive hydraulic brake boosters are increasing. A higher level of technologies and systems are being used in brake systems automotive hydraulic brake booster being one of it, in several European cars which has made more efficient braking systems. One of the driving factor is the increasing demand for vehicle production. The increasing regulations made by government in order to improve the vehicle safety has impacted the growth of global automotive hydraulic brake booster market. The cost of automotive hydraulic brake booster are less compared to other electronic brake systems. The factor restraining the automotive hydraulic brake booster market is that the heat that is generated by the brake application is greater than the rate of heat dissipation as a result higher brake temperature occurs, if repeated stops are made, temperature becomes high enough to heat to damage the brake linings, brake fluids and brake drums, the factors that lead to heating of the automotive hydraulic brake booster are load on the vehicle, operator abuse, lack of adjustment of brakes, unbalanced braking and speed of the vehicle.

Global Automotive hydraulic brake booster Market: Market Segmentation

The global automotive hydraulic brake booster market has been classified by vehicle type, component type, types of brakes and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market is segmented into:

Two Wheeler vehicles

Passenger vehicles

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

On the basis of component type, the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market is segmented into:

Booster body

Booster piston

Piston return spring

Reaction mechanism

Control valve mechanism

On the basis of brake type, the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market is segmented into:

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

On the basis of sales channels, the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global automotive hydraulic brake booster Market: Segmentation Overview

Passenger vehicles segment has the higher rate of usage of automotive hydraulic brake boosters. Disc brake type is preferred by manufacturers globally. Moreover, the increasing regulations made by government in order to improve the vehicle safety has impacted the growth of global automotive hydraulic brake booster market.

Global automotive hydraulic brake booster Market: Regional Overview

Based on the geographies, the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific except Japan and Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, Western Europe has the highest market share compared to other regions followed by Asia-pacific except japan, japan is expected to significantly contribute to the market. Overall the market for automotive hydraulic brake booster is expected to have a positive growth owing to growing demand of automotive hydraulic brake booster in two wheeler vehicles.

Global automotive hydraulic brake booster market Players

Some of the market players identified in the global automotive hydraulic brake booster market includes: