Soil Field Testing Equipment Market is Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2027

The criticality of the assessment of properties and quality of soil continues to sustain the sales of soil field testing equipment at a global level. As the participants in the construction industry are mandated to adhere to the National Bureau of Standards for soil resistive testing, it is more likely that on-field soil testing would continue to gather ground, subsequently boosting the demand for soil field testing equipment such as soil density volumeters, soil moisture testers, soil penetrometers, soil classification testers, soil resistivity testers, pocket shear vane sets, and digital pH meters.

According to a newly published market research intelligence by Future Market Insights, tightening regulatory norms set for testing the compatibility of building and construction materials with soil are predominantly driving the growth of soil field testing equipment market. Estimated to see moderate revenue growth in coming years, the approximately US$ 900 million global market for soil field testing equipment is expected to merely approach the valuation of a billion dollar towards 2020.

In addition to urbanization that is boosting the expenditure on building and construction, augmenting R&D investments initiated by governments as well as privately owned entities will continue to widen the prospects of soil field testing equipment adoption. Increasing stringency of the regulatory frameworks governing building and construction industry is also playing a prominent role in firming up the demand for soil field testing equipment worldwide.

Over 30% Market Share Belongs to Water Permeability Testing Equipment

In an effort to satisfy soil density requirements set by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the industry is raising steady demand for soil field testing equipment.

ASTM standards defined for the desired soil permeability are significantly boosting demand for soil field testing equipment such as water permeability testers, which hold a substantial contribution in the global soil field testing equipment landscape, i.e. more than 30% of the total market value. Soil field testing equipment used in testing the soil density and consolidation are also slated for a considerable market revenue share, as indicated by the report.

Portable Soil Testing Equipment Explores Higher Applicability

While based on the type of machine, stationary soil field testing equipment currently accounts for more than half of the total market value, the report also prompts at the elevating adoption of portable soil field testing equipment. The latter, owing to superior functionality and convenient attributes such as light weight and low maintenance, will reportedly showcase relatively higher potential in terms of adoption across the industry.

More Demand Projected to Flow to R&D Laboratories

Following the on-site segment, educational institutes are presumed to represent a sizeable value share in soil field testing equipment landscape. While the widening expanse of construction industry is propelling the demand for on-site soil testing equipment, R&D laboratories are also poised to represent a decent share in the total market value.

The report however prompts at a gradually increasing revenue share of educational institutes owing to relatively high yearly growth projections. A number of soil field testing equipment manufacturers are involved in conducting training workshops and seminars for customer companies, which is likely to boost the demand for soil field testing equipment in the near future.

Emerging Economies Mirror a Positive Growth Outlook for the Market

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), with over 1/3rd value share in the soil field testing equipment landscape, is anticipated to remain at the forefront of global competition owing to the constantly thriving construction industry and emergence of highly attractive investment avenues residing in the region’s infrastructure domain. Increasing inclination of both consumers and industry stakeholders towards safe building and construction activities will remain a prominent factor pushing adoption of soil field testing equipment across APEJ.

Europe, although positioned as the next key regional market for manufacturers of soil field testing equipment, is slated for a sluggish growth in the revenue through the next few years. The region’s construction industry has been in its maturity phase over the recent past, which is likely to influence the growth of soil testing space across Europe. On contrary, the soil field testing equipment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are forecast to demonstrate promising year on year growth in by 2020 and ahead.

While the report points to key players in soil field testing market focusing on the technological advancements in existing portfolio of soil field testing equipment, automation also remains a key factor dictating their developmental strategies.

Overseas expansion through strengthening online sales of soil field testing equipment is also projected to be an important strategy adopted by prominent manufacturers. According to the report, growing focus on the continuous development of advanced technology equipment for soil field testing is likely to push R&D investments of manufacturers.

Some of the leading companies in soil field testing equipment landscape that have been profiled in the FMI study include Controls S.p.A., Humboldt Mfg. Co., GlobalGilson.com, FilWEB, EIE Instruments, and ELE International.